Marlene and Robert Ober of Columbia celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a drop-in party at their home. They were married on October 31, 1959. Robert retired from Fertrell Fertilizer Co. after 32 years of service. Marlene still enjoys driving a school bus for the Hempfield School District, which she has done for the past 50 years! They enjoy working on their farm and going out to eat with family and friends. They have 4 children; Dixie, Rita, Bryan, and Pernell, 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Congratulations from your family!
Ober 60th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
-
Megan Grube's OT goal lifts Hempfield to District 3 Class 4A girls soccer crown
- Hempfield rallies, tops Central York 3-2 for District 3 Class 4A girls volleyball championship
- Elco wins District 3 Class 2A girls soccer title on PKs
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- Fleetwood tops Lancaster Mennonite in OT for District 3 Class 2A boys soccer title
- L-L League has solid day at state cross country championships
- Fire displaces family of 7 Saturday afternoon in Lancaster city
-
Donegal High School athlete Brent Zeller's fight to play soccer while having long hair was front-page news in 1971
- Giant ScanIt -- price scanning and checkout with your phone -- being tested at Lititz Pike store
- Bret Michaels on his favorite Pa. haunts, collaborating with his daughter before Reading show tonight
- SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage from L-L League football teams in Friday's playoff openers