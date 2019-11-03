Ober 60th Anniversary
Marlene and Robert Ober of Columbia celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a drop-in party at their home. They were married on October 31, 1959. Robert retired from Fertrell Fertilizer Co. after 32 years of service. Marlene still enjoys driving a school bus for the Hempfield School District, which she has done for the past 50 years! They enjoy working on their farm and going out to eat with family and friends. They have 4 children; Dixie, Rita, Bryan, and Pernell, 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Congratulations from your family!

