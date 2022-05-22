Sam and Joyce (Weaver) Nolt will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 26th with family and friends. They were married in 1962 at the Old Main Chapel, Franklin & Marshall College. They met at the YWCA Hangout dances in the summer of 1955, and dated throughout high school and college. Sam graduated in 1961 from F&M, while Joyce received her BS and MEd from Millersville University in 1962, 1985. The couple lived in Augusta, Georgia, while Sam served as an Instructor at the Fort Gordon US Army Signal Corps School. Sam is a retired sales manager of national accounts for JL Clark Manufacturing Company, Lancaster. Joyce is a retired teacher, having taught elementary grades in Jackson, SC; the School District of Lancaster; LL IU13 Gifted; and Hempfield School District. They were blessed with two children: Timothy David Nolt (deceased in April 2011), married to Lisa Shannon Nolt, and Kristin M. Nolt Wingard, married to Larry Wingard, South Pasadena, CA. Their four beloved grandchildren include Allison Nolt and Ryan Nolt, Hebron, CT; and Jackson Wingard and Sammy Wingard, South Pasadena, CA. Sam and Joyce recently became residents of Warwick Woodlands, a Moravian Manor Community.