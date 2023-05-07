Wilmer and Jane Nolt recently celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage, at the beach on Topsail Island, NC, with their children and their families. Highschool sweethearts, (Garden Spot class of '71), Wilmer and Jane (Baker), were married Feb. 03, 1973 at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, where they have been actively involved throughout their marriage. They are the parents of Connie (Fred Ranck), Strasburg; Lonnie, (Mandy), Washington Courthouse, OH; and Gerald (Jenelle), Mohnton. In addition to being blessed with 3 children and 8 grandchildren, their active lives included serving as foster parents for 10 years. Now, both having retired from their work at Brubacher Excavating, Inc., they have more time for hiking and camping, and look forward to volunteering as campground hosts in PA state parks.
Nolt 50th Anniversary
