Carl & Judith Nissley renewed their vows for their 10th Anniversary on April 22nd at Rancks United Methodist Church, New Holland, with Rev. Kris Pursel and Rev. Kevin Readman officiating. Also participating was Rev Jean Christman. Mark Mousley escorted his mother down the aisle. The attendants were Tami Bechtold, Sarah Eby, Kathy Cunningham, Iyana Nissley, and Cindy Walters. Also Ben Nissley, Dave Cunningham, Duke Fries, Tyler Eby and Ryan Bechtold. Carson, Chloe, and Crew Eby were also attendants. Jill Riffey and Steven McMurray were the singers. Brian Horn did the flowers. Charlie Szasz was the photographer. Ryan Bechtold created the invitations. Register attendants were Roxanne Szasz and Cory Bechtold. Carl was a master sergeant in the US Army for 22 years. he was employed at Goodhart and Sons in Leola for 45 years. Mrs. Nissley was employed by Gerber in Ephrata for 30 years, also by Flower and Craft Warehouse and New Holland Auto Group. They will be taking a Disney Cruise in June to celebrate. They are both retired and enjoy every day the Lord gives them. They cherish family and their many friends. A reception was held at Shady maple Banquet Hall. Dave Cunningham read the poem "True Love".
Nissley 10th Anniversary
