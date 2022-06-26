Eugene (Gene) and Joan (Crosby) Newman of Mount Joy celebrated their 70th anniversary on June 15, 2022. Both Joan, who was born in Manhattan, and Gene, who was born in Brooklyn are native New Yorkers. Their first meeting was in New Dorp Beach Staten Island, NY when Joan was 13 and Gene was 15. They met again five years later and fell deeply in love. They were married at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in New Dorp S.I. and their continuing adventure together began.
Following their marriage they moved to Oak Ridge, TN where Gene worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Joan at the Y-12 Nuclear Weapons Facility. Following Gene's military service and Joan's employment at the Engineering and Development Laboratory at Fort Belvoir, VA they moved to New Haven, CT while Gene completed his doctorial studies in Nuclear Physics at Yale. During this time Joan worked at the Sigma Xi Honor Society Headquarters on campus. After graduation they returned to Oak Ridge where Gene continued his fundamental nuclear research for 36 years. Following retirement they moved to the San Diego, CA area where they lived for 10 years. Their latest move was from Oceanside, CA to Mount Joy where they currently reside.
The Newman's have two children; their son, Gerard (wife, Dr. Victoria (Goehner)) who live in Kailua Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii, and their daughter, Colleen Tufano (husband Michael) of Lititz. Their two grandchildren, Joseph and Maria (Tufano) Showalter also live in the Lititz area.
Traveling throughout the United States to National Parks and Monuments and seven Countries of Europe has been one of the highlights of their life together. One of their favorite places is the Grand Tetons. Two other favorites are Switzerland and Hawaii where they celebrated their 25th and 50th anniversaries, respectively.