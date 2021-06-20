Newman 69th Anniversary

Eugene (Gene) and Joan (Crosby) Newman of Mount Joy celebrated their 69th anniversary on June 15th. Both Joan, who was born in Manhattan, and Gene, who was born in Brooklyn are native New Yorkers. They first met in New Dorp Beach Staten Island, NY when Joan was 13 and Gene was 15. They met again five years later and fell deeply in love. They were married at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in New Dorp S.I. on June 15, 1952. The wedding day was also a combination of Fathers Day and Joan's fathers' birthday.
Following their marriage they moved to Oak Ridge, TN followed by Gene's military service Fort Belvoir, VA and then to Yale in New Haven, CT. They then returned to Oak Ridge where Gene continued his fundamental nuclear research for 36 years before retiring. After retiring they moved to the San Diego, CA area where they resided for 10 years. Their latest move was from Oceanside, CA to Mount Joy where they currently reside.
The Newman's have two children; their son Gerard and his wife Dr. Victoria (Goehner) who live in Kailua Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii, and their daughter, Colleen Tufano (husband Michael) of Lititz. Their two grandchildren, Joseph and Maria Tufano also live in the Lititz area.
Traveling throughout the United States to National Parks and Monuments and seven Countries of Europe has been a highlight of their life together. One of their favorite places is the Grand Tetons. Two other favorites include Switzerland and Hawaii where they celebrated their 25th and 50th anniversaries, respectively.