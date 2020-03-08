Nauman 65th Anniversary
Dave and Janet Nauman, formerly of Elizabethtown, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They met outside of Toni's Pizza in E-Town and were married on March 12, 1955. The Nauman's pride and joy are their extended family including 3 children, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. They currently reside at Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster.

