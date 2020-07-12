Richard and Mary Ann Nagley of Willow Street celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a family picnic on July 4th weekend. The couple was married on July 10, 1960, at Shiloh Lutheran Church in York. They are the parents of Linda Hess, Lancaster, and Keith, wife Tracey of York. They have two grandchildren, Lauren and Abby, two step-grandchildren, TJ and Tennyson as well as two great-grandchildren, Leah and Rylan. Dick is retired from Armstrong World Industries. He now works part-time for Clyde Stumpf and Sons Inc. and Willow Street Car Wash. Mary Ann is retired from Lancaster General Hospital. She did volunteer work for many years and now enjoys time with family and friends. Family dinner will follow later
Nagley 60th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.