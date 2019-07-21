Musser 70th Anniversary
Buy Now

Musser 70th Anniversary

Maryellen & Howard Musser celebrated 70 years of marriage with family & friends on July 6. They were married at Holy Trinity Church, Columbia, July 2, 1949. A surprise celebration was hosted by their 5 children: Dave, John (Teresa), Rick (Beth), Linda (John Russ) & Keith (Lisa). They have 14 grandchildren & 26 great-grandchildren. Howard was self-employed at Musser's Garage & Maryellen worked for the former Columbia Garment Co. Both are past volunteers at their church. Maryellen previously volunteered for the Blind Association & continues to volunteer with Meals on Wheels. The Musser's want to thank everyone for their anniversary wishes.

LNP Media Group, Inc.