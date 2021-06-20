Murphy 50th Anniversary

Jere and Barbara (McDannel) Murphy, Elizabethtown, are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They met in high school but didn't start dating until six years later after they were both teachers. Jere and Barb were married on June 19, 1971, at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, Mount Joy, PA, in the outdoor courtyard.
They have a wonderful family including three children and seven grandchildren. They enjoy having all three families local with Todd, Beth, Ryan, and Emma Murphy in Harrisburg; Clint, Jill, Hayden, and Havannah Singletary in Hummelstown; and Bobby, Joan, Adrienne, Adam, and Autumn Crick in Elizabethtown. Jere and Barb are thankful for the many ways God has blessed them and their family. They are celebrating their anniversary at a family picnic.