Moyer 50th Anniversary

On Sunday, May 2nd, Dawn (Neff) Moyer and F. Gene Moyer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They met at Miller's Grocery in Bowmansville and were wed on a rainy day in Adamstown. Longtime residents of Bowmansville, they now reside in Marietta with their Shih Tzu, Cookie.
They have one child, Lori (married to Scott McCarty of Marietta), two beautiful and intelligent granddaughters, Annabelle and Bridget, and a granddogger, Penelope. Dawn is retired from the US Postal Service, having served many years as the Postmaster in Bowmansville. Gene, a Vietnam veteran, is retired from Kalas Manufacturing in Denver. He currently works at Chik-Fil-A. They enjoy music, NASCAR, camping, the beach, and spending time with family.