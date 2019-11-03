Mosemann LXII Anniversary
Buy Now

Mosemann LXII Anniversary

On November 2, 1957, Daniel Sidney Mosemann and Marian Rose Ethel Ruggiero were married at Shawomet Baptist Church in Warwick, RI. Today, we have loved each other for 22,647 days and counting. God has blessed us with two children, Daniel Jr., and Mary-Jo Towns, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. We celebrate our anniversary each year by attending the Greek Bazaar at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster. We extend a special thanks to all our family and friends who have been so kind, gracious and loving over the years. God bless each of you.

LNP Media Group, Inc.