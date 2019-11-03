On November 2, 1957, Daniel Sidney Mosemann and Marian Rose Ethel Ruggiero were married at Shawomet Baptist Church in Warwick, RI. Today, we have loved each other for 22,647 days and counting. God has blessed us with two children, Daniel Jr., and Mary-Jo Towns, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. We celebrate our anniversary each year by attending the Greek Bazaar at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster. We extend a special thanks to all our family and friends who have been so kind, gracious and loving over the years. God bless each of you.
Mosemann LXII Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
-
Megan Grube's OT goal lifts Hempfield to District 3 Class 4A girls soccer crown
- Hempfield rallies, tops Central York 3-2 for District 3 Class 4A girls volleyball championship
- Elco wins District 3 Class 2A girls soccer title on PKs
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- Fleetwood tops Lancaster Mennonite in OT for District 3 Class 2A boys soccer title
- L-L League has solid day at state cross country championships
- Fire displaces family of 7 Saturday afternoon in Lancaster city
-
Donegal High School athlete Brent Zeller's fight to play soccer while having long hair was front-page news in 1971
- Giant ScanIt -- price scanning and checkout with your phone -- being tested at Lititz Pike store
- Bret Michaels on his favorite Pa. haunts, collaborating with his daughter before Reading show tonight
- SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage from L-L League football teams in Friday's playoff openers