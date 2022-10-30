Three score and five, LXV, 6 1/2 decades! No matter how you say it, 65 years ago on November 2, 1957, Daniel Sidney Mosemann and Marian Rose Ethel Ruggiero were married at Shawomet Baptist Church in Warwick, RI. Someone once said, "To see God's hand in everything makes life a great adventure". That pretty well sums up our life together we haven't done it all, but we've done enough to be content with what the Lord has provided, including our two children, Daniel Jr.(Lorri), and Mary-Jo Towns (Rob), two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A special thanks to all our family and friends who have been so kind, gracious and loving over the years. God bless each of you.
Mosemann 65th Anniversary
