Morgan 50th Anniversary
Len and Dawn Morgan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They met at a Lancaster store where Dawn worked and were married at Sacred Heart Church in New Philadephia, PA on July 26, 1969. They raised three children in New Providence, PA in the log home that Len built with the help of family and friends. The family enjoyed time in and on the water over the years. Len is a retired electrician. The Morgans moved to Stuart, Florida fulltime in 2014. Dawn is an avid watercolor painter and Len is always in the workshop with a project. They enjoy going dancing together. They are blessed with three children Len, Christine and Eric, and four grandchildren Alexis, Joslene, Tevor, and Dylan.

