Len and Dawn Morgan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They met at a Lancaster store where Dawn worked and were married at Sacred Heart Church in New Philadephia, PA on July 26, 1969. They raised three children in New Providence, PA in the log home that Len built with the help of family and friends. The family enjoyed time in and on the water over the years. Len is a retired electrician. The Morgans moved to Stuart, Florida fulltime in 2014. Dawn is an avid watercolor painter and Len is always in the workshop with a project. They enjoy going dancing together. They are blessed with three children Len, Christine and Eric, and four grandchildren Alexis, Joslene, Tevor, and Dylan.
Morgan 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
-
Why do Amish people marry on Thursdays? Who was the last Democrat to represent Lancaster County in Congress? [We the People]
- Knapp, LaBarbera help Pennsylvania down Maryland 11-5, complete Big 26 Classic sweep
- LNP Tournament Midget Division begins play today
- Barnstormers conclude strong homestand with win over Southern Maryland
- Police release name of driver killed in Rt. 30 crash in East Hempfield Sunday morning [update]
- Lancaster County coroner IDs man's body recovered from Susquehanna River
-
Lancaster That Was: 100 tombstones vandalized in Columbia cemetery in 1969
- James Taylor, Jackson Browne collaborator Danny Kortchmar will bring band of all-star session musicians to Long's Park
- Game Warden Camp Creek teaches youngsters about role of ‘thin green line’
- Lancaster Watchdog: Missing traffic arm raises questions; pole replaced in Upper Leacock
- Urban Outfitters again mulls Gap expansion as new law opens window into tax-break decisions