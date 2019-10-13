Happy 1st Anniversary to Derek and Katie Moore. The couple exchanged vows at Leola United Methodist Church on October 7, 2018. They met while both attended Millersville University, and before their ceremony, the couple shared their "first look" in the same classroom where they met. Katie is the daughter of John and Denise Dochterman of Lancaster. She is a loan officer at MidAtlantic Farm Credit. Derek is the son of Bruce and Audrey Moore of Lancaster. He is employed in the accounting department at Clark Associates, Inc. After a reception at The Waterfall in Claymont, Delaware, the couple enjoyed a two-week honeymoon in the Hawaiian islands and are now living in Lancaster.
Moore 1st Anniversary
