Jim and Doris Minnich of Ephrata celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 16th.
They have 3 children: Jan, Troy and Kim. They have 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Jim and Doris enjoy going to school-related and athletic events of their grandchildren. They still love to socialize and can oftentimes be found at the Dutchmaid Deck, in Ephrata, chatting with an old friend or making a new one. They continue to perform business-oriented endeavors for the business and/or the facility.
When not with family members, Jim still goes to The Hog (mountain cabin at Raystown Lake), but not as frequently these days. Doris still thoroughly enjoys hanging out with her Best Buds (originally called the "card club"), which also formed about 60 years ago. That group no longer plays cards, but catches up monthly over dinner somewhere in Lancaster County.
Jim and Doris still go to Ocean City, MD to vacation with their kids and family members.
They can be found around their pool or the (Dutchmaid) property. If not socializing, they can still be found doing what needs done to maintain their home, spending good time with family and taking care of their dogs.