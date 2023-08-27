Miller 60th Anniversary

The children of John and Lois Miller are pleased to announce their parents are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on September 7, 1963, at East Petersburg Mennonite Church.
They lived in Portland, Maine for the first 2 years of their marriage in 1W service. They raised their 3 children, Duane, Keith, and Kaylene near East Petersburg. John retired after various positions at B.R. Kreider and Son. Lois was a homemaker and served in various volunteer positions. They currently reside at Landis Homes in Lititz where they enjoy volunteering and the fellowship of new friends and neighbors. They are members of Calvary Church where they are involved in an Adult Bible Fellowship, small group and singing in the choir. John and Lois enjoyed traveling in the United States and Canada and enjoy time spent with family, including their 5 grandchildren.
We celebrate this significant milestone with them and are so grateful for the example they have set of their years together and commitment to each other. Happy 60th Dad and Mother!