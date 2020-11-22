Miller 50th Anniversary

The children of Barry and Brenda (Parmer) Miller of Lancaster, PA are proud to announce their parent's 50th Wedding Anniversary. Married at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Sixth and Pearl Street in Lancaster, PA on November 20, 1970.
Barry and Brenda owned Barry Miller Quality Cars on the Manheim Pike for many years. They are known for their weekly pool gatherings with friends and family. Their spare time is spent in Fort Myers Beach at their second home.
They are the loving parents of Renée (Matt) Connors, Ryan Miller of Lancaster, and the late Lea Miller (2003) also adoring grandparents of Adelynn and Delaney Connors.