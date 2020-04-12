James (Jim) and Geraldine (Gerri) Messman, of Manheim, celebrated their 50th anniversary on March 24, 2020, with a trip to Hawaii. They were married on March 24, 1970, in Elkton, Maryland. Jim worked for Penn Dairies/Kemps for 44 years, retiring in 2004. Jim held many management positions during his career and served as the purchasing manager at the time of his retirement. Gerri last woked at Wilbur Chocolate in Lititz, PA, as payroll manager, retiring in 2003. The happy couple was blessed with a blended family of 7 children. Bruce (Vivian), Michele, Dana 9Brian, Kevin (Dawn), and Tonya (Fred). They plan to celebrate with the family at a later date.
Messman 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.