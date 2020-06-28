Melbert 50th Anniversary

Mike and Marcia Melbert of Lititz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They met babysitting friends while building birdhouses and were married on June 27th, 1970, at St. John's Baptist De La Salle Church in Shillington, PA.
They are the parents of Patricia (and Bill Delaney) of West Chester, Greg (and Erin) of Mount Pocono, and Matt (and Erin) of Imperial and are blessed with six grandchildren.
They enjoy spending time with family and friends as well as traveling by boat and bus to see new corners of the world.
A celebration gathering will be held at a later date.