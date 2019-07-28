Meck 50th Anniversary
Meck 50th Anniversary

Bob and Rose Meck celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2019. Currently residing in Strasburg, they were most recently visible at Meck's Produce, Central Market. They are the proud parents of Rhonda, wife of Bill Urban, Renee, wife of Scott Mitchell, Ryan, husband of Dawn, and Rob, husband of Shannon. This special couple is blessed with 12 grandchildren. Their family is grateful for their example of a loving, Christ-centered, life long marriage. Congratulations!

