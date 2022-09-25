An enduring love story sparked by a chance meeting at a dance between John and Joanne when he was a college sophomore inspired a union that will span six decades on September 30th. The two were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Lancaster, and raised their family in Elizabethtown where they still reside. John retired as Chief of Water Management at SRBC in 2000, and Joanne left reception work at Armstrong to be a stay-at-home mom. Special highlights over the years include: beach trips to Ocean City Md., PSU tailgates and football games, swim meets, church activities, card games, hosting holidays, taking in strays, and most importantly-- time spent in the treasured company of family and friends. They are the parents of three daughters: Vicki (Carl), Lisa (Brian) and Patricia, and have three grandchildren: Gregory, Kelly and Lindsay. A small family gathering is planned to celebrate their special day. We wish them a Happy 60th Anniversary as the dance whirls on!