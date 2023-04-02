We were honored to celebrate our parents, David and Anna Lois McMichael, 70th wedding anniversary on March 19, 2023. They were married on March 21, 1953. They have been blessed with 4 children, Ruth Ann (Dale Stoner), Jane (Joe Hess), Elaine (Sam Stoltzfus dec'd) and Donna (Ramon Hunt) - along with the joy of 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Our parents taught us the value of hard work, our appreciation for nature, joy of laughter and above all, to love the Lord. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm in New Danville. After retiring from farming, they travelled the U.S. and Canada, with dad driving tour bus for Executive Coach and mom as escort with Bob Neff Tours. We honored our parents by worshipping together for Sunday morning services followed by lunch at Oregon Dairy Restaurant. They are members of New Danville Mennonite Church and reside in Quarryville.
McMichael 70th Anniversary
