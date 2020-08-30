George and Ruth celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 25th, enjoying dinner, a vibrant lawn display, and a vehicle parade of family and friends sending their well wishes. Blessed to see five generations, they are the parents of George (Jocelyn) McKinney Jr., Georgia Lindsey, Carlen McKinney, Lennell McKinney, Rutnet Thomas, and Bonnie (James) Morant. Ernest Williams (deceased) and Odessa Warren whom they helped to raise. There are 9 grands, 13 great-grands, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
McKinney 70th Anniversary
