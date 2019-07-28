Mazeski 60th Anniversary
Robert E. and Hazel (ZeZe) (Clark) Mazeski observed their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married July 25th, 1959 in St. Michael's Catholic Church, Sunbury, PA. Mr. Mazeski is from Coal Twp., PA and Mrs. Mazeski is from Sunbury, PA. They settled and raised their family in Lancaster County, PA., where they reside today. Their determination, devotion, and love throughout 60 years of marriage have been an inspiration and example to others. The couple has been blessed with two sons and daughters-in-law: Stephen E. and Eileen (Hernandez) Mazeski, of Lancaster, PA., and vincent R. and Cam (Sholly) Mazeski, of Mt, Pleasant Mills, PA. They have three grandchildren and two step=grandchildren.

