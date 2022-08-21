Ernie and Esther (Baer) Mast met as dorm students at Lancaster Mennonite School, graduating in 1959. They were married on August 11, 1962 at the bride's home, Maugansville, MD.
They are parents to Eldon (Terry Stutzman) of Longmont, CO; Dean (Jan Steffy) of Lancaster, PA; and Dale (Shari Yoder) of Harrisonburg, VA; and grandparents to 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Esther most recently worked as an Administrative Assistant at Lancaster Mennonite School. Ernie retired from Philhaven after a career in social work. They enjoy reading, playing Scrabble, and visiting with friends. Both are active members at Witmer Heights Mennonite Church.