Van Alan Lundgren and Betty (Zink) Lundgren are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. After Van served 3 years in the US Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, they met at the former Hamilton Watch location in East Petersburg, PA. They were married on May 29, 1971 at Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown, PA with Pastor John Fleck officiating. They are the parents of Alan (Shelly) Lundgren and Matthew (Sandy) Lundgren. They also have 4 grandchildren: Brittany (Josh) LeBoon, Justin (Jessica) Lundgren, Lindsey Lundgren, and Johnny Lundgren. They are expecting their 1st great grandson in June. An anniversary celebration was held at the Manheim Farmshow Exhibition Building with family and friends.
Lundgren Anniversary
