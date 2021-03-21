Forrest and Janice (Lutz) aka Woody and Jan are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They met at Ed's Diner in Ephrata after graduation and had their first date at the Green Dragon sitting on the bleachers watching the cattle being auctioned. They were married on March 21, 1971, at Hope Church in Ephrata. Woody retired from the PA Turnpike and Jan from H&R Block. They are members of RPC in Ephrata and spend their time volunteering. They plan on a special vacation in the future.
Long 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.