Lloyd 74th Anniversary
Lloyd 74th Anniversary

Clarence & Edna Lloyd of Willow Street are proud of 74 happy years of marriage. They met on a blind date and have been together ever since. They married in Frederick, MD and are members of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Mr. Lloyd retired from Chester Water Authority and Edna was a bookkeeper. The Lloyds have one daughter, Sandra Barr, one granddaughter Lynne Leed (Bob), 2 great-grandchildren Tiffany Neihart (John) & Andrew Millay, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

