Jack and Patricia (Emich) Lewicki, Jr. announce their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Jack is from Swarthmore and Pat from East Petersburg, Pa. They met at Tufts University, Medford, MA. while both were undergraduates. They were married on September 14,1963 at Zion Lutheran Church, Lancaster, PA. They are the parents of Tricia Sollenberger of Elizabethtown, PA., Mark Lewicki of Highlands Ranch, CO., and Sharon Baker of Catonsville, MD. They are blessed to have 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. They recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary with a week's family vacation at Lake Placid, N. Y. They are retired and currently reside at Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster.