Levens 50th Anniversary

Dave & Jo (Myra) Levens celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 17th. They are high school sweethearts from the Conestoga Valley graduating class of 1970. They have 1 daughter, Michelle, son-in-law, Brent Nau, and 2 grandsons, Matthew 21 & Joshua 16. They live close by in Bel Air, Md.
During high school, Jo worked at Joe Myers restaurant as a server. She later went to work for Dave in retail and lastly she found her niche in banking. She went to work at Harris Bank in Chicago. (She rode the Rock Island train to work daily.)
It was a very large bank that introduced her to the sale of foreign currency and gold. When they eventually moved back to PA, Jo worked for Manheim Township School as a District Depositor, until her retirement in 2016.
After graduating from HACC, Dave was a retail store manager in Park City Mall.
He and the family transferred to Chicago in 1978. Dave was working as a retail clothing buyer. He was approached by the salesman for Levi clothing and offered a sales position. He went on to become an Account Executive for Levi Strauss, 24 years, until his retirement. Dave also was a mission pilot for the Civil Air Patrol (Auxiliary of the U.S. Airforce). He was involved with "Search & Rescue".
The family left PA in 1978, headed for Chicago, (7 years), then to Grand Island, NE (12 years). Next stop was Shawnee, KS (2 years), Pittsburgh, PA (1 1/2 years). They finally moved back to PA, to Manheim Township in 1999 (21 years.).They hope they have just made their last move to Ephrata, PA (a 55+ community).
They are avid college & pro football fans. Once the "Covid" allows them, they are hoping to get back in some stadiums. They also want to travel, and possibly winter in Florida. We are a small family, but do a lot of fun things together.
We can't always keep up with the young ones, but, they know to look for us "on the benches", or in the "food line."