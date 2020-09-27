Lebo 70th Anniversary

Robert and Virginia Lebo of Willow Valley Lakes celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 2 with a special dinner arranged at their home by their children Deborah Cushing and Bob Lebo and his wife Michele Belzile. In 1950 the happy couple was married at Lansdale Methodist Church just before the Fall semester of Bob's junior year at Lehigh University.
In lieu of a party friends, relatives, and neighbors from nearby and across the nation sent cards, flowers and phoned to express their best wishes to the devoted husband and wife. For them, Psalms 126:3 reflects this celebration, "The Lord has done great things for us and we are filled with joy."