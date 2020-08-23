Leber 70th Anniversary

70 years ago… Two sweethearts got married, Became parents of ten. Life went on to make them grandparents of nine, great-grandparents of six. Residing at Masonic Village, Jim is still working at his company, Joy tends her flower garden. Family and friends they still like to visit. Celebrations will happen soon. Congratulations on your long life together. May your love for each other last forever.
Jim and Joy (Risser) Leber met as students at Elizabethtown College and were married at St. Paul's EUB Church, Elizabethtown, on August 20, 1950. Here they are visiting Fairbanks during their trip to Alaska in 2018. The celebration is still being planned.