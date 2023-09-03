We have come over the hills and valleys of 65 years of married life in praise to our Savior, Jesus Christ.
We were married at the Free Methodist Church in Aurora, Colorado on September 4, 1958. At age 86 we are thankful to be alive. We enjoy reading the Bible, praying and singing together. We are thankful for two married daughters, five married grandchildren and five single grandchildren and eight greats. And who knows how many more will arrive? We enjoy our ministry at Cedar Hill Community Church in Elizabethtown. Praise God from whom all blessings flow!!! In celebration of our 65th anniversary we purchased coffee mugs for our ten grandchildren with our wedding picture and date on one side and a recent picture of us on the other side. We thought in time they might forget their grandparents, but they won't forget their coffee and there we will be!!!