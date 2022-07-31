Lawrence 60th

Hank and Deanna met while students at York Junior College. They were married on July 29, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Columbia, PA.
They have one son, John, and daughter-in-law, Caroline. They also have a grandson, Reed.
Deanna was a reading specialist for 32 years in the School District of Lancaster. In retirement she especially enjoyed working as the school teacher at Landis Valley Museum.
Hank worked for various area mortgage companies as a mortgage loan originator.
They enjoy travel. One of their travel highlights was attending all four Major golf tournaments--including the British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland.
To celebrate their anniversary they spent a month on the Outer Banks with family and friends.
Hank continues to play golf and Deanna also enjoys her volunteer work at the Mountville Museum. They attend Hempfield United Methodist Church.
As Deanna is a kidney transplant recipient, they are very grateful to have reached this milestone anniversary.