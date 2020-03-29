Lloyd M. and Anna Mae (Huber) Lapp celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner held at The Gathering Place, Mount Joy. After meeting at a Sunday evening church service, they were married 3 years later on March 26, 1955, at the East Petersburg Mennonite Church. Both are retired from Huber Nurseries, their family business. They are members of Manor Church. Current joys in life include their family, bowling, golfing, and playing cards with friends. The Lapps are blessed with five children: Bonnie (John) Rohrer, Doug (Sue Love), Kevin (Sherry Goss), Gary (Patti Gassert) and Greg. They have 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Lapp 65th Anniversary
