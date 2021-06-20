Paul and Lydia (Sensenig) Kurtz of Fairmount Homes in Ephrata, PA celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 18, 2021. When Paul arrived at Lancaster Mennonite School as a freshman after breaking his arm that summer, Lydia took pity on him because his arm was in a sling. The next year friends paired them for a taffy pull and they began dating. In May 1951, they were married in Hinkletown Mennonite Church. The following years brought 4 children (Paulson, Pearl, Phil and Phyllis), and several moves (Virginia, West Virginia, Michigan, and Ohio) as Paul furthered his education to a doctorate and taught psychology. Lydia managed the busy household. While in Ohio, Paul was the administrator of the Hattie Larlham Foundation, a home for children with mental and physical handicaps. They retired in Elizabethtown, PA in 1991 where they attended Elizabethtown Mennonite Church. Lydia participated in many sewing circles and Paul helped to restore the Nicholas Stoltzfus House in Wyomissing, PA. They have 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Though old age has taken away some physical qualities, their love for each other remains, as they continue to look to their Savior for guidance.
Kurtz 70th Anniversary
