Kurtz 70th Anniversary

The children of Robert and Beatrice (Groff) Kurtz happily announce their parents' 70th wedding anniversary on March 8th. Bob and Beatie met at their home church of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, Ephrata Pa. They married on March 8, 1952 and continue to attend the Middle Creek church where they raised their children: Audrey Sensenig (an angel in heaven), Jim Kurtz, Philadelphia, PA; Margie, married to Dale Wenger, Leola, PA; Cindy, married to Troy Weaver, Lititz, PA; and Sherri, married to Gary Peters, Alexandria, VA. They have also been blessed with ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren with one more on the way! Sadly, the couple had to lay to rest their first-born, Dennis, on Valentines Day of 1954, and their loving daughter Audrey in 1989.
Bob and Beatie spent most of their married years on a small poultry farm in Rothsville, Pa. In their retirement years they have enjoyed spending winters in Florida, traveling throughout the United States and even as far away as Philippines, Laos and Vietnam. Currently Bob and Beatie live in a cottage at the Brethren Village where they enjoy hosting friends and family members with good food and lively card games and even without visitors they play Canasta together everyday. They are loved and admired by their children and grandchildren and have been blessed with many friends.
Congratulations, Mom and Dad! We love you dearly and want to thank you for your great example of love and commitment!