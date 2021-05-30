Kunkle 60th Anniversary

Bob and Connie (Dudley) Kunkle are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary! They met at the most romantic of spots, a gas station in Bridgeport, PA. Connie was first attracted to Bob's ‘58 Chevy. Her attraction gradually grew to include Bob himself. They were married on May 27, 1961 and the rest is history.
Their marriage has thrived throughout these 60 years full of many challenges and joys: raising four children (Bonnie, Robin, Bob, and Kevin), establishing and running a family business (Stump's Upholstery and Design in Leola), remodeling a 100-year old house, downsizing from a four bedroom home to a one bedroom apartment.
Bob and Connie enjoy spending time with their many treasured friends, grandchildren (Dylan, Olivia, Nik, and Bobbi) and great-grandchildren (Miles, Henry, and Calvin).
They count travel, classic cars, gardening, collecting, and jigsaw puzzles as favorite pastimes.
A family dinner is planned.