Donald and Frances Kreider were married on December 26, 1954, at the home of Lester Schreiber in New Holland, PA. Dorothy Ulmer was maid of honor and Howard Howett was best man. Don is retired from the former RCA and Frances is retired from her business as a beautician. They have enjoyed many years together bowling, fishing, golfing, and traveling and are members of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. Don and Frances have one daughter Debbie, married to Randy Hart and three grandchildren; Leann, married to Andrew Burgos, Marla, Marcus and one great-granddaughter, Leilani Grace Burgos. They celebrated their anniversary with a family dinner on December 26, 2019.
Kreider 65th Anniversary
