Rufus (Sam) and Sharon Kreider celebrated their 50th anniversary. They were married at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, Quarryville on July 12, 1969. They are the parents of Jennifer (Shawn) O'Connell and have 3 grandchildren Kirsten, Walt, and Harry. They celebrated with a cruise and a family trip to Alaska.
Kreider 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Boxing champ Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker dies after being hit by car in Virginia
- Police seek public's help to identify man found dead in Clay Township stream
-
What is this Rolex watch worth? Find out in this week's episode of 'What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori'
- Question marks: Where all 24 L-L League football teams must improve heading into camp
- Motorcyclist killed in crash Sunday in Manheim Township: coroner
- 1 Penn State football star makes list of of top 100 college players of 2019
- Charlie Rhoades was an iron man on the mound and on the lanes
- Can a mail carrier spray your dog? Yes, says the United States Postal Service
- In the Spotlight: Meet Axel Diaz, Lancaster County's NASA solar system ambassador
-
Why's Lancaster pronounced as 'Lang-kiss-ter'? Are helmets required for motorcyclists? [We the People]
-
Touring Lancaster County with Strasburg Scooters: what it’s like to ride a ‘scoot coupe’ through farmland [photos + video]