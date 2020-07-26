Krall 60th Anniversary

Harold and Joanne (Landis) Krall recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 12, 1960 at the historic Donegal Church, Maytown, outside by the pond. They met when Harold came to Joanne's father's airport, where she lived, to take flying lessons. They both practiced flying skills in separate Piper Cubs around the airport flight pattern. In 1956 they graduated from Donegal High School. Harold graduated from F&M and Joanne graduated from Kutztown University in May, 1960.
They are the parents of Wendy Keeports, Newark, DE, and Wanda, Lugano, Switzerland. They have one granddaughter, Katie Keeports Trachtenberg, and one great-grandson, Winston James Trachtenberg. A celebration was held at the home of Katie and husband David. Harold was employed as an electrical engineer at RCA for 27 years and then started a new company, Cardinal Technologies. This was later sold to Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft; allowing him to retire. Joanne was a public-school art teacher starting at Elizabethtown elementary schools, and later became a substitute art teacher at several Lancaster County schools.
Joanne and Harold enjoy caring for their large woodland property where they have lived since 1971. Gardening here has been a great source of pleasure for Joanne. Harold enjoys reading, mostly about scientific and historic topics. They both enjoy national and international travel and most years since 2004 have been traveling with Wanda in European Countries. They enjoy walking and spending time with family members.