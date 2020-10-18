Dave and Sue Kopp celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on October 17th. They met in 1965 while students at DHS and were married in 1970 by Rev. Clair Wagner at Glossbrenner UMC in Mount Joy. They were blessed with two daughters, Amanda, wife of Tony Ruiz, Lancaster, and Alicia, wife of Mike Tesch, Magnolia, DE. They were also blessed with five grandchildren, Camryn, Toby, and Addisyn Tesch and Catalina and Anastasia Ruiz all of whom bring them much joy and happiness. They love to travel and spend time at their cabin in Clearfield County and most of all, they can't wait to be able to cruise again!
Kopp 50th Anniversary
