Killian 70th Anniversary

John and Rosemary (Griffith) Killian were married on June 17, 1950. The wedding was held in a small, German Lutheran Church located in the Village of St. Lawrence, Berks County, PA. They were united in marriage by a retired Naval Chaplain.
They are the parents of John S. Killian (dec'd); Susan Killian Rhen; Timothy (Anne) Killian, and Barry (Patty) Killian. They have been blessed with six (6) wonderful grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
John, a field manager, retired after 30 years with Prudential Financial Inc. After his retirement, he volunteered with the Commonwealth of PA; Office of the Aging for 15 years.
Rosemary devoted her life as a homemaker, wife, and mother. She enjoys gardening and golf.
John and Rosemary are long time members of Christ Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.