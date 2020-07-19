Ella Mae and Richard celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16th. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster where Richard was a member of the choir and Ella Mae was a new member. That is how they met and where they have been for the last 60 years where happiness, faith, and family are important and keeps them going. They love to travel, do crafts, bowl, and also participate in the Senior games with friends. They are the proud parents of 3 children, John of Harrisburg, David of Summerville, SC, and Patricia of Lancaster. They are also blessed with 3 grandchildren Benjamin, Connor, and Sean. They plan on celebrating their anniversary with a trip to OBX with family.
Kilheffer 60th Anniversary
