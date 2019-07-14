Kielb 50th Anniversary
Buy Now

Kielb 50th Anniversary

Alexia and Joe Kielb of East Hempfield celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Niantic, CT, July 12, 1969. They are members of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church. They will celebrate their journey of love and faith with their 6 children: Maureen, Mike, Lisa, Cindy, Karen and Steph, their spouses, and 7 grandchildren.

LNP Media Group, Inc.