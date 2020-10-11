Kaiser 65th Anniversary

Don and Joanne Kaiser are lovingly celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on October 8, 2020.
They met while in high school. Don was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and Joanne of Lancaster Catholic High School; both Class of 1954. They married the following year at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lancaster. Not long after, they were blessed with two children. Kathy, wife of John Zug, resides in Florissant, CO, and their son, Jeff, husband of Priscilla, lives in Chester County.
They have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Their beloved grandchild, Neal, has departed his earthly life and is in the arms of our Lord.
Don retired from RCA/Burle Industries after 42 years and Joanne worked for Armstrong, RCA, and the School District of Lancaster. They have volunteered many hours of time to numerous organizations and clubs, most notably the Lancaster Liederkranz, and have always been there to help when someone is in need.
They are enjoying life with friends and family, but most of all with each other. God bless them always!