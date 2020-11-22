Hursh 60th Anniversary

Morris and Ruth Ann Hursh celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on November 19, 2020. They were long time residents of Brownstown before moving to Landis Homes Retirement Community. They were married at Lancaster Church of the Brethren by the Reverend John D. Long on November 19, 1960.
They are the parents of David Hursh, Greenville, NC; Dale Hursh, husband of Karen, Lancaster; Melissa, wife of Michael Lutz, Lancaster; Melanie, wife of Gerhard Wendt, Ronks; Philip Hursh, husband of Sandra, Brownstown; and Colleen, wife of Anthony DiMatteo, Denver. They are the loving grandparents of 12 grandchildren: Amanda, Emily, Tiffany, Luke, Heather, John, Tyler, Marissa, Amalie, Teague, Brandon, and Nina. They also have one great-grandson, Roman.
Morris is retired from Hursh Painting Company, Inc., a company he founded in 1979. Along with Morris, Ruth Ann raised six children and helped in the early years of the business.
They have enjoyed spending many winters in Sarasota, FL. Morris and Ruth Ann are members of the Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church.