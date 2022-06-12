June 10th, Mike & Bev will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at White Oak COB, Manheim Pa in 1972. Mike is retired from Bomberger's Store as a floor covering buyer and Bev is currently a Realtor with Iron Valley Real Estate of Lancaster. They have enjoyed traveling to Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Israel, Costa Rica, Hawaii and many American locations. Their children are Lindsey married to Kenny Walker of York, Pa and Caitlin married to Aaron Zavora of Wexford, Pa. The grandchildren are London, Willow, Noelle Walker and Jensen Michael Zavora. To celebrate the milestone, the family enjoyed a week at a beach front home in Corolla NC and a lunch at Lititz Springs Inn & Spa. They thank God for his blessings upon their life.
Hosler 50th
