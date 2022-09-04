Ethel M. Young and Robert L. Horst were married on Sept. 6, 1952, at Emmanuel Evangelical (now UM) Church, Brownstown. With the Korean War in progress, their first residence was at US Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD. In 1953, petty officer Horst was transferred to USS Fitch (DMS-25), for WWII occupation duty in the Mediterranean Sea. Upon return to homeport at Charleston SC, Ethel joined Bob while in port. Later, she was employed at Armstrong general office in Lancaster. After Bob's discharge they moved to Penn State where Ethel was a secretary on campus until Bob's graduation in 1958. Returning to Lancaster, Bob was an Armstrong engineer and Ethel became a church pianist, community volunteer, and mother to their three children. They are R. Kyle Horst (Khanh), Gayle E. Plecha (David), and Eric J. Horst (Lisa). Eight grandchildren are Simone (Henry Elsey), Robert, Thien, and Tobin Horst; Anna (Don Ziems) and Marie Plecha; Cameron and Jonathan Horst; and great-grandson Tyler Ziems.
Horst 70th
